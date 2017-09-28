The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a businessman, said to be a relative of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, in the cricket betting racket busted last month. A top city builder from Bandra is also on its radar and is likely to be arrested in the case soon. The police said the bust has brought several multi-millionaires from Bandra under scanner.



Amit Gill

Officers arrested Amit Gill, a rice exporter, on Tuesday night for betting around Rs 8 lakh during the India-Sri Lanka series a few months ago. Gill has, however, denied being related to the actor. He has been sent to police custody till October 3. The police found an audio recording in which Gill can be heard conversing with bookies during the series. Officers will be taking his voice sample for matching.

Also read: 3 held for betting racket during India-Pakistan match

The crime branch had earlier arrested six people in the case. On August 24, officers had raided a flat in Andheri, and arrested Deepak Kapur, Sanny Thakur and Tarun Thakur, seizing 13 mobile phones, one laptop, one LCD screen and Rs 74,000 cash. Their arrest led sleuths to their aide Nitesh Khemnani and software developers Nikhil Ganatra and Ashish Sharma, who had developed a programme to keep track of bookies' accounts and time when bets were received. The main server was managed from Amsterdam.

The arrested are connected to one more person, an Indian based in Hong Kong. An officer said, "We have sent the laptop's hard disk to the forensic lab in Kalina. Its report will help us to understand how the software worked and from which places and how it linked with bookies across the world."

Rs 8 lakh

Amount the businessman bet on a match

You may also like to read: Mumbai: 12 cases of molestation on local trains