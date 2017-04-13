Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar bats to save Dadar's Dr NA Purandare stadium



Ashish Shelar interacts with locals and members of the Purandare Bachao Samiti

Trailing behind the Congress and Shiv Sena, the BJP has now made its way to the Dr NA Purandare stadium, that the BMC plans to turn into a gymkhana for KEM doctors and carry out other allied works, which will reduce its playground area and possibly restrict the entry of locals.

On Wednesday, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar went to the ground and met members of the 'Purandare Bachao Samiti' along with other locals. Before interacting with the locals, he played cricket with them and then assured to lend his full support to their demands.

No club on this ground

Speaking to mid-day, Shelar said, "I have promised people that no club will be constructed on this ground. The ground will be restored as it is, with a new stadium. There will be no extra construction. I will write a letter to the municipal commissioner on the issue and request the same. Also, in the next few days, I will arrange a meeting with the commissioner and residents to discuss the issue."

Members of the Samiti are hopeful of the assurance given by the BJP president. "Our fight continues and we welcome whoever supports our demands. The fight is to save the ground for the next generation," said member Shreyas Khanolkar, who played in the Under-19 Indian cricket team.

mid-day has carried a series of reports on the stadium after BMC announced its decision to turn it into a gymkhana for doctors of KEM Hospital at the cost of Rs 11.46 crore. The ground is owned by the hospital and is currently open all the time. The civic body had demolished its seating area in March. The residents have received support from former Indian football team captain Godfrey Pereira and musician and actor Ajit Parab.

Conditions apply for Sena

Last week, after mid-day's report about the civic body's decision, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray tweeted and assured that the ground is being upgraded for better facilities to all sportspersons using it. Later, Sena MP Rahul Shewale visited the ground and told residents to give their demands to him of facilities they want in the ground.

However, his support was conditional as he told them that there will be no change in the gymkhana plan and the residents will have to accept it. On Wednesday, Shewale put up a banner outside the ground in which he promised to provide a children's garden, open gym and lighting, but there is no mention of a gymkhana.

Now, with BJP declaring their unconditional support to residents, it could be seen as blow to Sena's vote bank as the stadium is popular in its Marathi-speaking strongholds Naigaon, Parel, Bhoiwada and Dadar East. Political observers feel that if BJP succeeds, it may prove difficult for Sena in the upcoming Assembly elections.