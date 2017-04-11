Mumbai BJP comes out in support of Kulbhushan Jadhav



A file picture of Pakistani journalists watching a video showing Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, arrested on suspicion of spying, during a press conference in Islamabad. Pic/AFP



Mumbai BJP on Tuesday expressed support for Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, awarded death penalty by a Pakistan military court, and said the Centre should intervene and ensure he gets relief. A delegation of the party's city unit met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and submitted a letter in which it sought justice for the 46-year-old retired Navy officer, convicted of "espionage and sabotage activities".

Jadhav, who hails from Maharashtra, was "arrested" on March 3 last year by Pakistan security officials allegedly in Balochistan which, they said, he entered from Iran. He was sentenced to death by a military court in a secret trial and Pakistan's army chief yesterday approved his execution. "The Union Government should intervene and come to his relief. He deserves justice, which we feel, has been denied to him. We support Jadhav and appeal to the Chief Minister to communicate our sentiments to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj," said the letter.



The delegation was led by Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar. He later said Fadnavis informed the delegation that he has spoken to Swaraj about the issue.