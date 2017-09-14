Mumbai BJP corporator cries foul over fake school certificate issue

BJP corporator from Malad lodges FIR alleging someone is trying to tarnish her image by submitting fake school certificates of her father to the election returning officer



BJP corporator Yogita Koli

A Malad corporator has lodged an FIR on Tuesday against an unknown person for submitting fake school documents of her father to the election returning officer. BJP corporator Yogita Koli, from ward number 46, filed the complaint under sections 465, 467, 468, 469, 471 and 417 of the Indian Penal Code at the Malad police station. Koli alleges someone is trying to disqualify her by submitting her father Sudam Koli's fake school leaving certificates.

Caste mix-up

Malad police sources said Koli said she belongs to the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, but someone complained to the election returning officer against her, by submitting the leaving certificates that show her father belonging to a Scheduled Tribe (ST) and not OBC. This person has allegedly asked for her disqualification on these grounds. The wrong caste of her father has been overwritten on the 'fake' documents.

"This person submitted the school leaving certificate of my father claiming he was a student of Kanya Shala in Malad, but he never went there. We are from the Son Koli samaj, which falls under the OBC category and the [fake] certificate shows my father's caste as Mahadev Koli, which falls under the ST category. I have asked the police to enquire who has done this and take strict action against them," said Koli.

'Know who this is'

"Someone is trying to tarnish our image and hence, the facts must come out and whoever is behind this should be punished. I know who's behind this, but I will not disclose their names. Let them come out through the police," said Sunil Koli, the corporator's husband. "We have registered the complaint and begun investigations. We will act in accordance with the law as the facts emerge," said a police official from Malad police station.

You may also like - Mumbai: 12 gruesome accidents that highlight civic apathy

