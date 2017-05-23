Mumbai: BMC asks contractors to upload their report cards



The BMC has been taking corrective measures after facing flak over the road repair and nullah desilting scams. REPRESENTATIONAL PIC

Contractors will find it harder to bully their way through and present a slipshod job with the measures the BMC is continuing to bring in to keep a check on them.

After taking corrective measures in tender and contract-related norms, the latest from the BMC is a new system under which contractors' past performance and work quality data will be linked to a Unique Identification (UID) code. BMC chief Ajoy Mehta has issued a circular making it mandatory to link all contractors' registration and work performance details to their respective UID codes.

If any contractor doesn't upload the details, the BMC will stop payment for his work. The deadline for this is May 31.

All online

Explaining the new system, an official from the municipal commissioner's office said, "Currently, every contractor is given a vendor registration code. Now, this vendor code will be used as that contractor's UID code. It will be linked to the SAP system (making all details accessible to all civic departments); contractors must upload their performance report in detail."

"In the existing system, there is no way to have any data of contractors' work done in other departments. If a company did shoddy work for a particular department, no other department would be aware of it. With this system, every civic department will be able to see the history of contractors and all their work done," he added.

More details available

Contractors' qualitative and quantitative information will include contract detail with cost, work progress report, work quality report, payment given, penalty imposed, shoddy work, if any, and whether the company is blacklisted or not.

Corrective steps

After getting rattled in the last one year over the nullah-desilting and road repair scams, civic officials said the administration is taking steps to bring in more transparency and keep an eye on contractors and their work.

Currently, there is no coordination among departments for work, and there are cases where multiple agencies have been appointed for the same work causing a loss of public money.