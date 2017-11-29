Mumbai: BMC plans tax benefits for green buildings

With hopes of encouraging eco-friendly construction in city, BJP corporator moves proposal to provide lucrative incentives to builders

After several failed attempts of initiatives to promote 'green buildings,' the BMC is now considering giving concession or tax benefits on development charges to builders, who opt for eco-friendly construction in the city. The development comes in the light of BJP corporator Rohan Rathod from Juhu moving a proposal for the same.



Rohan Rathod

The proposal was recently passed in the civic house meeting and will be sent to municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta for final approval. The proposal states that the rising number of high-rises in the city has been putting a lot of burden on the existing water and electricity supply.

Speaking to mid-day, Rathod said, "The city is going through a massive transformation. After a point, water scarcity and electricity shortage cannot be ruled out. If we encourage builders with some incentives or concessions in development charges or scrutiny fees, it will surely help develop more green buildings. We need green initiatives to reduce the burden on existing resources."

He further said, "By creating rain water harvesting technology and putting solar panels on upcoming construction, we can deal with the water and energy crises."

The proposal was also supported by other party corporators and is awaiting Mehta's nod. A senior official from the assessment and collection department, said, "We have not decided on the exact percentage of concession on property tax yet."

According to senior civic officials, the civic body earns about R42 crore yearly from development charges and scrutiny fees of proposals of new construction.

Sanjay Darade, chief engineer of the development plan department, said, "We will have to take the approval of the state government to grant such concessions to developers and builders."