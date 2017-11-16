Mumbai: British-era rail bridge on Mumbai-Pune Expressway may soon be demolished

In response to the suggestions sought by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) regarding demolition of the 187-year-old Amrutanjan bridge, which serves as a vital rail link between Pune and Mumbai, 80 per cent of the people have objected to the idea. However, going against the suggestion of maintaining the bridge, which also connects the Mumbai-Pune Expressway between Lonavala and Khandala, the state government has decided to raze the structure as it's standing in a very precarious condition.



The MSRDC had earlier written to the Indian railways and the concerned authorities, seeking approval for the structure's demolition. Later, after the state government gave its consent, citizens were asked to send in their suggestions regarding the matter.

Speaking to mid-day, Prasad Auti, executive engineer of MSRDC, said, "As part of the process of demolishing the bridge, we are required to take people's suggestions. While 80 per cent of the responses that we have received are against razing the structure, one person called Naik has claimed the bridge to be his property. He has issued a legal notice in the matter. We have approached the revenue department to provide us information about the bridge's ownership, as earlier it belonged to the railways." He further said, "This legal case has made it difficult for us to start the demolition process. A committee will be formed to look into the matter and a decision will be taken accordingly."

Speaking about the objections raised by citizens, an MSRDC official said, "Some people believe that the bridge is an iconic structure and there is no need to do away with it. Some others said that the bridge could be maintained with the help of technology."

