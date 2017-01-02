Mumbai builder one of two Indian casualties in Istanbul attack

Rizvi Builders’ Abis Rizvi was at the nightclub; his father Akhtar Hasan Rizvi is now headed to Turkey to claim his body for the last rites

Abis Rizvi

In a sad turn to the New Year festivities, there were two Indians in the deadly Istanbul massacre — one of which included Mumbai-based developer and film producer Abis Rizvi, son of Akhtar Hassan Rizvi, a former Rajya Sabha member and NCP leader. He is survived by a son, his wife and parents.

On Sunday, while leaving to claim his son’s body from Istanbul, Akhtar Hasan Rizvi told mid-day, “I cannot talk much on this at present, I had not spoken to him about his travels before he left the city. I have left for Istanbul and the body will be reaching Mumbai in two days.”

Also Read: He was like my brother and also my confidante: Kamal Sadanah on Abis Rizvi

The eldest of three siblings, Abis was in his forties, and donned several hats. A developer by profession under the banner Rizvi Builders, he had recently produced a Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. He was also the secretary of the Rizvi Educational Society, which said, “Mr Rizvi, 49, was vacationing in Turkey with friends when he fell victim to the heinous act. The family requests privacy in this hour of grief.”

A relative of Abis said, “He was a very cheerful and helpful man who always helped the needy. We were at home when we learned about the incident and then reached the Rizvi residence in Bandra. The last rites will be conducted once the body reaches the house.”