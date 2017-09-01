Mumbai building collapse: NDRF's trusty sniffer dogs bite the dust



Dust emanating from the debris gave a tough time to the sniffer dogs involved in the rescue operation at the collapse site. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The fire brigade along with BMC staffers and police officers rushed to the Bhendi Bazar area soon after they received the news of the Hussaini building collapse early on Thursday morning. But, as the officials suspected that many people were trapped under the debris, the NDRF team was called in.

However, even after the team arrived with its sniffer dog squad, what made the operation all the more difficult, was the smoke and dust that emanated from the rubble.



Lucy and Potter take a break

The dogs, which were part of the search and rescue operation, included two labradors named Lucy and Potter respectively.

Speaking to mid-day, their handler said, "Both the dogs are well-trained in locating people trapped under debris. They helped us a lot in the rescue operation."

He also said that the canines were given some rest after a couple of rounds, as the dust emanating from the debris was making their job difficult.

