Bhendi Bazar building collapse: Presence of mind saved the day for several residents

Bouncers Salim Sheikh and Iqbal Khan along with 65-year-old Sadabh Khan managed to survive Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar building collapse

Martial art skills save lives of two bouncers

Name: Salim Sheikh
Age: 41 years
Name: Iqbal Khan
Age: 23 years

Both Sheikh and Khan, who worked as bouncers and resided on the second floor of the Hussaini building at Bohari Mohalla, managed to survive the collapse as they jumped off their window in the nick of time. What aided in the process were their martial art skills.

The moment the adjacent building collapsed, the wing in which they resided also started shaking. On realising that something was wrong, they jumped from the window onto the debris of the collapsed building. They managed to save themselves because they used to practise martial arts on a daily basis at home. Currently, they are undergoing treatment at the surgery ward of JJ Hospital.

65-yr-old survives, kin missing

Name: Sadabh Khan
Age: 65 years

Khan, who resided on the third floor of the building, is struggling for life at the surgery department of JJ Hospital, as he suffered serious head injuries in the collapse. However, he is more worried about his son, daughter-in-law and grandson, all of whom are missing since the incident happened.

