Mumbai: Burning garbage choke residents of Bandra Reclamation

Residents choke as toxic smog takes hold of Bandra Reclamation, even as miscreants set fire to heaps of garbage under cover of darkness to extract metal

For the past couple of months, residents of Bandra Reclamation have found themselves enveloped in toxic fumes from fires mysteriously lit at night at the ground adjoining Rahul Nagar. The air quality has only worsened over the last few weeks, as temperatures dip in the city, leading to a thick smog hanging over the locality for long periods of time.



Residents said that heaps of garbage are dumped at the ground adjoining Rahul Nagar throughout the day and then burned clandestinely at night

Residents believe heaps of garbage are being dumped there and then set on fire clandestinely to extract metal from the rubbish. Many believe the local slumlords are also hand in glove with those operating this scheme.

Subroto Chakraborty, secretary of the local residents' association, said many were complaining of breathlessness and watery eyes. "The air is thick with toxic smog as soon the moment we cross the sea link and head to the Western Express Highway. We need an urgent solution to the problem."

One of the residents claimed that huge piles of rubbish, consisting of wires, tubes and other refuse are brought in from various industrial areas and dumped throughout the day. "This trash is burnt in the wee hours to avoid detection. Before sunrise, some people collect the remains, which are sifted to extract metal. There is a well-organised syndicate at play, so many are fearful of lodging complaints," he alleged.

BMC says

When contacted by mid-day, Dr Sudhir Salunkhe, medical officer from H-West ward, requested for the details and exact location of the fires, and assured that he would be making a personal site to investigate and resolve the issue.

Also view - 26/11 Recap: 20 terrifying images from the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks



