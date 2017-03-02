Mumbai burns at 38.3 degrees; second only to Surat



Representational picture

Mumbai recorded a temperature of 38.3 degree Celsius, and came in second to Surat, which had a temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. According to The Indian Express, only four other places, namely, Mahuva, Amreli, Ratnagiri and Kurnool recorded temperatures over 38 degrees Celsius.

A minimum of 18.7 degrees Celsius and a maximum of of 38.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Santacruz. Colaba recorded a minimum of 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius.

Weather department experts say 2016 was the hottest year in a over a century since 1901. The IMD warns that this summer is going to be hotter than usual.

However, IMD officials clarified that Mumbai is not particularly in the heat wave zone, which is usually declared when the temperatures tops 45 °C.

However, temperatures climbed above the 38 degree Celsius mark last month with February 19 being the first day when Mumbai recorded a temperature above 38.8 degrees Celcius.