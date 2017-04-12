Mumbai business family purchases 10 flats worth Rs 232 crore in Worli



The Omkar 1973 Project at Worli

The Omkar 1973 Project in Worli, witnessed somewhat of a record purchase, when a Sindhi business family bought 10 super-premium apartments worth a whopping Rs 232 crore. According to The Economic Times, eminent personalities like Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh, Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani, Kinetic Engineering’s vice chairman Sulajja Firodia, education and sports baron DY Patil all own flats in the project.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli bought a 7,171-sq ft apartment on 35th floor of tower C with a sea view for a whopping Rs 34 crore.



Out of the 10 sea-view apartments, five below the 51st floor are ready to move in. The total built-up area of the properties is 50,000 sq ft.

Occupancy certificates for floors up to the 51st for tower A and B were sent to the developer, which accounts to about 200 units. The flats, which are located in towers A and B are 3,100 sq ft to 7,500 sq ft in area. They are three, four and five bedroom apartments.

Costing from Rs 15 crore up to Rs 100 crore, there are three towers in the project, which have more than 400 apartments, ranging from 3,000 sq ft to 18,000 sq ft with approvals provided to developers for 75 floors in tower A, 81 in tower B, and 70 in tower C.

Towers A and B are scheduled to be delivered in June, while Tower C might be ready by mid-2018.