Malabar Hill businessman files theft case against 16 of his house helps

A 67-year-old businessman has registered a theft case against 16 house help who worked at his residence over the past two years, in the theft of jewellery worth Rs 32 lakh.

The businessman has told the police that he had kept the ornaments in a cupboard and when he went to check on them on February 28, he found the entire lot missing.

“We have registered a theft case against unknown people,” said DCP (Zone-2) Dnyaneshwar Chavhan.

The Malabar Hill resident lives with his 87-year-old mother, wife and children. He also has 4-5 house help at any given point.

On Tuesday, while the house was being spring-cleaned, the businessman decided to check on his collection of antique jewellery. But, he found all of it missing. “The stolen goods are worth around R32 lakh,” said an officer from Malbar Hill police station.

“The complainant suspects his domestic help have stolen it,” the officer said.

“The businessman suspects that theft may have occurred over the period of two years. We have shortlisted 16-17 servants who have worked at his flat and will be interrogating them all,” said another officer. “All the servants were employed through an agency and we are taking their help,” the officer said.