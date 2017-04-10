Mumbai businessman found dead under Ghatkopar station skywalk

A body of a man with multiple internal injuries was found near Ghatkopar railway station skywalk in Mumbai on Friday night at around 10.30 pm.

The victim has been identified as Santacruz based businessman Yogesh Gupta who owned an oil mill. The police suspect Gupta fell to his death from the skywalk. However, police is probing if he was pushed from there.

A police officer told Times of India, "There were several multiple internal injuries on Gupta's body. We have got a CCTV nearby but it was shut. It is still not clear whether he fell or what happened to him," said the officer.

The police have registered a case of accidental death but the family of the deceased smell foul-play. They alleged that since Gupta had a bike, there was no question of him to use the skywalk.

The body was sent to Rajawadi hospital for post mortem.

Police are now trying to find out how Gupta died. About the family's allegations, a police officer told the website, "It is too early to comment. Our teams are working on this case."