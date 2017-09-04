Mumbai businessman looted of Rs 69,000, thief leaves a clue with selfie



Atul Shingala

A Mumbai-based man was looted by a few accused in Rajasthan, when they called him to Alwar on the pretext of installing a CCTV in their college.

Atul Maganlal Shingala, 54, a businessman from Manik Nagar, Vasai, installs CCTVs at offices and colleges. On August 20, Atul received a called from a person, who said that he had opened a new college in Alwar, Rajasthan and that he wanted to install CCTVs in the campus. The person asked Shingala to come to Alwar station, from where he would be picked up and taken to the site.

Accordingly, Shingala took a train and reached Alwar on August 23. However, on arrival, he was taken to a secluded place, where he was tied and looted by a few people. The unidentified accused stole his mobile phone and wallet, which contained cash worth Rs 7,000, and used his ATM card to withdraw Rs 63,000. The accused then asked the accused to head back home. When Shingala told them he had no money to return, the accused gave him R1,000 and fled the spot.

Shingala somehow managed to reach Alwar station, where he found a police station and filed a complaint.

After reaching Mumbai, when he logged into his Gmail account, he realised that one of the accused had clicked a selfie of himself from Shingala's phone, which got saved into his Google drive account that is linked with his mobile.

Shingala has now sent the pictures to the Rajasthan Police, who are on the lookout for the accused.