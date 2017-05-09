Mumbai businessman tricked out of Rs 1.8 crore by Nigerian scamsters

A businessman from Andheri was made to part with Rs 1.8 crore thanks to a fraudulent scheme involving Macadamia nut plant seeds purpoted by Nigerian scamsters. Police say the accused target many through social media sites like Facebook.

According to The Times of India, the targeted victims are offered lucrative business deals, which they are made to believe that they can't possibly refuse.

In July 2016, the swindled entrepreneur Kaka was contacted by one Victoria Cater on Facebook, who posed as a member of a UK-based firm, Good Health Pharmaceutical Ltd. After befriending Kaka and exchanging contact details she hooked him in with an offer regarding the purchase and supply of Macadamia nut plant seeds.

Kaka was told by Cater, that her firm purchases these seeds but the supplier had suddenly stopped supply for some reason. She further told him that they were available for Rs 2,750 per 400 gm, which her company sold for Rs 6,500. Kaka was led to believe that if he could manage to supply the seeds then the profit would be almost double the sum and she should be paid a commission in return. She gave Kaka contact details of the supplier named Sandeep Suvarna. Kaka was convinced enough to strike a deal following this exchange.

Kaka received an email from Sandeep Suvarna a couple of days later, who requested him to deposit Rs 1.7 lakh, and was emailed by a man named Alex Smith, who claimed to be Good Health's purchase manager. Smith asked Kaka to send him supplies. Kaka was later instructed on July 29 by Suvarna, who told him via phonecall to collect the first set of seed samples from a man named Varoon from Kandivli.

Smith again contacted Kaka via email on August 7 and asked him to meet Charles Philips in Udaipur, who he said is another purchase manager from Good Health. Alex Smith further stated in his email to Kaka that Philips will be conducting quality checks on the seed samples. Kaka was given an order of 100 packets after the samples were checked and approved by Philips in Udaipur.

On his return to Mumbai, Kaka placed the order with Suvarna and was told to pay Rs 38 lakh. On receiving only 50 packets from Varoon at a hotel in Vile Parle he was told to pay another 30 lakh for the remaining packets on contacting Suvarna. Kaka only got 30 packets after paying the money and called up Suvrana but discovered his phone was switched off.

Kaka was contacted by Cater regarding the delay in supply and was warned that the order would be cancelled if he didn't follow through. When he informed Cater regarding Suvarna's phone being switched off, he was given another number.

Kaka succeeded in contacting Suvarna through this number, who told him to deposit Rs 20 lakh for the remaining 20 packets, which he complied with. But, despite this he didn't get the seeds.

A relative from UK, who Kaka requested to check details of Good Health informed him that no such company existed.

Police sources say the scammers dupe unsuspecting victims by offering complete details of the supplier, buyer, cost price, sale price and profit in order to dupe them into thinking it's an unavoidable offer.

A case has been registered by the cyber police under relevant IPC sections for cheating, forgery and breach of trust.