Mumbai card skimming scam: Bandra Police arrests three more waiters

The Bandra police on Friday arrested three more waiters in connection with the credit and debit card skimming scam they busted earlier this week. Investigation has revealed that the mastermind - Byculla resident Mushraf Ifzat Ali - used to frequently visit Pune to collect the stolen data.

A source said, "Ali used to visit Pune at least once a week to collect the stolen data, which was maintained in a register."

He was arrested on June 21, after the police received a complaint from a private bank, following a customer, whose card details had been stolen, approaching it over a fraudulent withdrawal from an ATM in Bandra (West). Ali's arrest had led to the arrest of his accomplices Rizwan Sayed and Vikas Shivanand, a waiter in a restobar in the western suburbs.

"Investigations revealed the involvement of more waiters in the scam - three were arrested on Friday from a restobar in Sakinaka, a day after two were picked up from a bar in Pune and brought to Mumbai. Two more skimming devices have been recovered from the Sakinaka trio," said an officer. Earlier, six devices and a laptop were seized.

The police have also recovered 50 dummy cards, which, they suspect, were used to transfer the stolen data that was later used in ATMs to withdraw cash.