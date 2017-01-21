Mumbai CBI files FIR against bank's Deputy manager

The Mumbai CBI has registered an FIR against a State Bank of India deputy manager. The manager, identified as Sanjay Pathak, is posted at SBI Satpur Industrial Branch, Nashik.

The CBI received information that Pathak abused his position and was involved in an illegal payment of Rs 37,25,000, in the form of exchange of old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 with the new denomination, and withdrawal of excess money in violation of RBI guidelines.

They found that Pathak flouted the instructions of RBI by allowing withdrawal of more than Rs 10 K per day from one savings bank account, and eight current accounts, to the tune of Rs 13.5 lakh on a single day, November 10.

Pathak also allowed exchange of old currency with new to the tune of Rs 23.74 lakh, based on request letters from some persons with an aggregate request of Rs 43,000, and no KYC documents such as PAN card and Aadhar card.

He had also allowed exchange of currency to unknown persons without collecting any request letters or KYC documents. It is learnt that subsequently, he collected some request letters from some account holders, and submitted in the bank. It is also learnt that a sum of Rs 13.65 lakh was repaid by some account holders.

Sources from CBI said, “After getting the information we registered a case against him under section 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act 1988 and are investigating the case”.