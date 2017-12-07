Mumbai: Central Railway's first Bombardier being prepped to start passenger services

Here's some good news for commuters on the Central Railway. Finally, the first of the swank Bombardier class trains will enter the fleet of trains, and will be soon inducted in passenger services on the CR

Here's some good news for commuters on the Central Railway. Finally, the first of the swank Bombardier class trains will enter the fleet of trains, and will be soon inducted in passenger services on the CR. This is in addition to the new Bombardiers that will join Central Railway soon. In all, Central Railway will get 24 Bombardiers, of which 11 are brand new and 13 are less than a year old, procured from Western Railway.



CR's Bombardiers

The first Bombardier train is being worked on to change configuration at the Kurla car shed as per CR standards. Once this is complete, it will be inducted into service for passengers. "The passenger configuration of trains on WR and CR is different. We are changing the passenger markings on coaches. There will be no additional trials. Once the changes are complete, the train will be immediately inducted into service," an official said.

A deal has been stuck with Western Railway to exchange the Medha class trains with Bombardiers so CR has a common pool of trains. Ironically, the inaugural function for the induction of Bombardier trains into the Western Railway fleet had been held at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Central Railway in October 2013.

Commuter associations on Central Railway that had been fighting for the new classy trains welcomed the decision. Subhash Gupta of Yatri Sangh Mumbai said it was a long battle. "Western Railway was not able to snatch the new Bombardiers from us this time. Commuters on CR have equal right over newer trains," he said.

