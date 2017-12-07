Mumbai: Central railways reverses three trains to help Ambedkar followers pay homage

On a day when lakhs of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar arrived in the city to pay homage to him on his 61st death anniversary, the derailment of a goods train left hundreds of passengers stranded

On a day when lakhs of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar arrived in the city to pay homage to him on his 61st death anniversary, the derailment of a goods train left hundreds of passengers stranded. However, for the first time, the Central Railway authorities reversed two local trains and the Patliputra Express, which got stuck near the Parsik tunnel following the incident, to avoid any further disruption of services.



Following the derailment, the CSMT-bound line got blocked

Railway sources said that around 3.43 pm on Wednesday, a wagon of a goods train moving towards the Thane-Vashi line got derailed. Following this, the remaining part of the train blocked the CSMT-bound line and left three trains stranded. However, the railways took a quick decision and reversed all three of them on the slow line. After repair work, the derailed train was put back on track by 6.25 pm.

