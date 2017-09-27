There's something (nasty) in the water being supplied to the Moti Mahal building in Colaba. Residents of the building have alleged they have been getting foul water ever since the pipeline supplying water to them broke during the construction of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro line 3.



The Moti Mahal building in Colaba

Ashwin Nagpal, one of the residents has now written a letter to the BMC's water department and the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), demanding mineral water till the time they get clean water.

What a tanker!

Nagpal said that in the second week of August, the water pipeline connected to the building got damaged during the Metro construction work after which the authorities immediately started supplying water tankers to the residents. However, the water they received from the tanker had a foul smell.

Nagpal recalls, "After the water supply to the building was stopped, I asked authorities to provide mineral water as the one we received from the tanker was unsuitable for consumption. The authorities did supply the water. In the second or third week of this month, the water connection was restored, after which we started boiling the water."

Lab results say

But that failed to change the quality of the water they were receiving. "My father, our two housekeepers and me fell ill after drinking that water. So, I immediately collected the sample of the boiled water and sent it to a private lab for testing. The results were shocking, as the report clearly mentioned that the water was unfit for consumption," added Nagpal. mid-day has a copy of the lab report, which also says the water contains gram negative bacteria. "I have shared the report with BMC officials who told me they would be testing the water in a specific protocol," said Nagpal.

Nagpal alleged that he had asked for a water sample analysis previously as well, which they did not receive, "We want the issue to get sorted at the earliest. MMRCL and BMC cannot play with our health and our lives."

MMRCL says

A spokesperson for MMRCL said, "The incident has been brought to our notice. The matter is being examined to understand the cause of the problem. Temporarily, the alternative supply of clean drinking water is being ensured and attempts are on to get the issue resolved with the help of MCGM."

