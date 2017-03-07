Mumbai college discriminates over distinction grades



The college held a convocation for all graduating students after the protest

When it comes to treating all students as equal, Santacruz-based LS Raheja College seems to have scored an F grade. The college has earned the marking after it allegedly excluded graduating students from the arts, commerce and science streams who have scored grades below O (distinction) and A (first class), from their final convocation ceremony, which was held on Saturday. It was only after the excluded students protested the move that the administration decided to include all of them in the function.

"The college held the convocation ceremony on Saturday, but only a few of us were told about it. But the news spread among friends and we all reached college. It was only after reaching there we got to know that only those who have scored grade A and O will be conferred the degree certificates in the convocation ceremony.

The rest will have to collect their certificates from the office counter. We were shocked at this discrimination," said one of the graduating students, who has scored an O grade but was unhappy with the college’s decision.

Cannot discriminate

Another student expressed, "They can either hold the ceremony for all or distribute degree certificates to everybody through office counter. They cannot discriminate among students on the basis of their marks. Everybody has a right to enjoy the convocation ceremony, which is an important experience for every graduating student."



"No college should create such discrimination. It is quite sad that after spending so many good years in the college, such sourness has come between students and administration right at the time we are parting ways," said another student.

Lack of space

Speaking to mid-day, principal of the college, Dr. Debajit Sarkar said, "It was merely a degree certificate distribution ceremony. The only reason for making such arrangements was lack of space. We do not have ample space to hold a huge convocation ceremony for around 600 students. Hence, a few were called for the ceremony and it was decided that the others would be given their degree certificate over the counter. However, after students expressed their feelings to us, the decision was altered and all were included."