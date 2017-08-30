Mumbai Congress general secretary Vinod Shekhar no more



Vinod Shekhar protesting against Port Trust action at the Azad Maidan in April. FILE PIC



Mumbai Congress general secretary and former Colaba corporator Vinod Shekhar passed away yesterday. Shekhar, 58, suffered a massive heart attack at his home on Monday night. He is survived by his mother Annie, 79, also a Congress leader.



"Vinod will be remembered most for his humility and down-to-earth nature," said Colaba resident, Pervez Cooper. "I used to meet Vinod often at the Oval Maidan in the evenings, taking a walk. He was always up for taking up a cause for the residents."



In April, Vinod had led a small agitation at the Azad Maidan against the Bombay Port Trust (MbPT) and the government for slapping notices on Port Trust tenants for eviction, making them live in a climate of fear.



Preeti Shenoy, who lives in Sewri and who is also affected by the Port Trust issue, said, "Vinod was a real gentleman and a very helpful person. What I will always remember was his positive attitude. He was up for a challenge and confident about the cause he was supporting."

