Mumbai: Congress seeks compensation for damage to its office after MNS violence

Now that the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has very proudly claimed responsibility for attacking the Mumbai Congress's office on Friday, the Raj Thackeray-led party will have to compensate the latter for the damage caused by its workers. State Congress chief Ashok Chavan and Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam have demanded compensation from MNS.



Pic/Suresh Karkera

The Mumbai police have already arrested MNS general secretary Sandeep Deshpande, who admitted on social media that MNS was responsible for attacking the Congress office. Some other MNS worked have also arrested. A senior police officer from Azad Maidan Police Station told mid-day that Congress has listed the damages caused and loss incurred, in the FIR. "A panchnama has already been done and we have filmed the damaged property," the officer said.

Incidentally, it was MNS's violent ways against north Indians appearing for railway exams that led the erstwhile Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) government to make a law in 2008 to ensure compensation for the victim/s in case political workers, person/s, wilfully damaged property while they were on a rampage during protests.

The law empowers district collectors to initiate proceedings against the accused who destroy public and private properties during agitations. The collector decides the compensation to be paid by the accused. In Mumbai, the island city collector would assess the loss of the Congress and seek compensation from MNS.

