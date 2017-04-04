E-paper

Mumbai cop arrested for raping school going girl in Nashik

Nashik: A constable has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor school going girl, police said on Tuesday. The constable is attached to Mumbai's Byculla police station and hails from Dindori in the district, police said.

The girl is a resident of a village under Dindori taluka 75 kms from here, police station in-charge Madhukar Gavit said. The accused has been identified as constable Gorakh Shekhare (25), police said. The girl's parents lodged a rape complaint after the incident last night following which Gorakh was arrested, said Gavit.

Police refused to give details of the case citing the matter was still under investigations. A local court has remanded him to police custody till April 7, said Gavit.

