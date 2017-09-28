A police sub-inspector has been booked for allegedly demanding Rs 2.50 lakh bribe, a senior Anti Corruption Bureau official said yesterday.

Representation pic
Representation pic

PSI Swapnil Waghmare, attached to the CBD Belapur police station, demanded Rs 2.50 lakh as bribe to go slow on a case involving cousin of the complainant, said ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Anjali Andale.

Following a complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was registered, the officer said, adding a probe was on.