Mumbai cop learns to ride auto overnight to nab watchman's killer

While the two other accused in Kalyan watchman murder were held earlier, Sanjay Swami was caught after police laid honey trap; the watchman was murdered when he was on duty



Accused Sanjay Swami (in blue shirt) after his arrest

A Mumbai police constable learnt to ride an auto overnight to nab a 25-year-old in the murder case of a watchman.

The accused, Sanjay Viren Swami alias Kale aka Pardi, who hails from Shirdi. The Khadakpada police had been trying to trace Pardi after he killed watchman Ganesh Khilare (50) in March last year. Recently, when the police received a tip-off that Pardi would be travelling in an auto, they immediately decided to get one of their constables to learn to ride the vehicle to get hold of him.

Sadashiv Devre, who learnt to drive an autorickshaw overnight, to help nab the accused

On March 19 last year, Khilare was on duty at Season Heaven residential complex near Godrej hills in Khadakpada, Kalyan west, when Pardi, along with two others, Akshay Meghani and Atul Tupe, assaulted him with a table fan. Khilare succumbed to his injuries a week later. The Khadakpada police registered a murder case against Pardi. “While we arrested the other two accused, Pardi, was absconding,” said Hemant Dhole, police sub-inspector, Khadakpada police station.

Thane Police Commissioner Parambir Singh awarded sub-inspector Hemant Dhole (left), assistant inspector Dinesh Sonawane and two constables for their exemplary work

The police were aware about Pardi's interest in a girl. They told her to inform them if she gets a call from him. “On February 4, she received a call from Pardi who asked her to meet him at Bhiwandi bypass at 10 am. She also told them that he prefers to travel in an auto. Sadashiv Devre (43), a police constable, learnt how to drive one overnight,” said Dhole.

On the day he met the girl, the police followed the auto and caught hold of Pardi. During investigation he revealed that he was involved in a kidnapping case, and another murder in Shirdi in the past. The Shirdi police will soon take custody of the accused soon.