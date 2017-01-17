Mumbai cop robbed by man he met on gay social networking site

The railway police have arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly created a fake profile on a popular international gay social networking site and, posing as a homosexual, befriended a Thane police constable on the site and later assaulted and robbed him at an isolated place in Ghatkopar recently.

The accused has been identified as Javed Jalal alias Arbaz, a resident of Ghatkopar (West). According to the police, a few months ago, Jalal created a fake profile under the name, Arbaz, on a gay social networking site Planet Romeo and came in contact with the police constable. The two chatted for days and last week Jalal asked Bhise to meet him.

As per instructions, Bhise reached Laxmi Cinema in Ghatkopar (West) where Jalal met him and then took him to an isolated place on the railway tracks between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli stations.

Police sources said after some time, two of Jalal’s friends also reached the spot and then the three assaulted Bhise and robbed him of his mobile phone and other valuables totalling nearly R30,000. Later, the three fled from the spot. Following this, Bhise lodged a robbery case at the Kurla GRP on January 13, but did not reveal the details of the incident fearing social stigma. The police arrested Jalal on Saturday, and are on the lookout for his associates.