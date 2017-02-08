Mumbai cop's leap of faith helps put Nigerian drug peddler in jail

API nabs an accused from the Nigerian drug ring by pinning down the accused after leaping on him from the Wadi Bunder bridge while reinforcements tried to keep pace



The cops give chase to the accused as he attempts to get away on the highway. Illustrations/Uday Mohite

The game, as they say, is on. Just four days after the ANC nabbed seven Nigerian drug peddlers after a chase, they made yet another daring arrest. This time, it was API Nitin Bodhe who not only gave chase to the accused as he was getting away from the Wadi Bunder bridge, but also managed to nab him by jumping on him to pin him down.

API Bodhe realises that if Frankin gets on the Expressway, he might escape so he leaps into the air and pins Frankin down

New info emerges

“Following the arrest of seven Nigerians earlier this week, we were tipped-off that four others were coming to the same spot. API Prashant More and API Nitin Bodhe, along with seven officers, found the accused at the Wadi Bunder bridge. As the police vehicle halted, they started to run away. Three jumped towards the railway tracks going to Sandhurst Road station, but one of them attempted to run towards the Eastern Expressway. He was the one that we managed to arrest,” said a police official.

The arrested Nigerian has been identified as Chicwudi Frankin (24). He was arrested when after a chase of about half-a-kilometre, the cops realised that he would make it to the highway unless stopped so API Bodhe leapt at him and managed to bring him down. In the meantime, API More and the reinforcements also caught up with them to make the arrest, the police said.



Till then, APIâÂÂÂÂMore and the other seven officers also catch up and help APIâÂÂÂÂBodhe make the arrest. Illustration/ Uday Mohite

Connection established

“A search of the accused led to the recovery of 25 g of cocaine, valued at R1.25 lakh. Investigations have also revealed that all arrested eight Nigerians are connected,” added the official.