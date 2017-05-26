Mumbai cop's son caught in Rajasthan; killed mum in argument over marksheet

19-year-old of Khar police inspector, who was apprehended in Rajasthan, tells cops he felt like committing suicide for skipping exams, but ended up killing his mother instead



Siddhant Ganore will be produced in court today

Siddhant Ganore scribbled 'catch me, hang me' next to his mother Dipali's dead body with her blood on Tuesday, and the long arm of the law took no more than a day to catch up with him, all the way in Rajasthan. The 19-year-old son of Khar police inspector Gyaneshwar Ganore was caught on Thursday from a hotel room in Jodhpur.

"When we questioned him after he was detained, he said that he killed his mother," Madanlal Beniwal, senior inspector of Uday Mandir police station, under whose jurisdiction the hotel lies, told mid-day, adding, "He said he had skipped his first-year BSc exams and his mother was pressuring him to show his report card. He said he first felt like committing suicide, but on Tuesday, after an argument [with his mother] on the same topic, he killed her."

Also read - Mumbai policeman's wife murder: Missing son confesses to killing mother

Fatal argument

Gyaneshwar found Dipali in a pool of blood in the wee hours of Wednesday. Siddhant, meanwhile, was nowhere to be found. He had decamped with R2 lakh in cash from home and left his cellphone behind. Sources said, Siddhant told cops that he had been angry with his mother for sometime and was upset with her restrictions on him. Following an argument at home on Tuesday afternoon, he killed her using a kitchen knife.

Also read - Mumbai: Wife of cop probing Sheena Bora case murdered, son missing

Post the murder, Siddhant changed his clothes and took the cash. To inform his cop father, who has probed the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, Siddhant left a chilling note in Dipali's blood, which read: 'Tired of her catch me & hang me :)'.

He then the reached Bandra terminus and caught a train to Surat. From there, he took a train to Jaipur, and then changed another train to reach Jodhpur on Wednesday night. He checked into Hotel Dhoom and mentioned his original name, which gave him away to the cops, said the Jodhpur police.

Help from friends

Meanwhile, back home, the Mumbai police had been questioning Siddhant's friends to know his whereabouts and learnt about one of them getting a call from Jaipur. They traced the number and informed the local police to locate him. The Jaipur police found that Siddhant had left the city and reached Jodhpur by a train, the cops said.

Also read: Wife of Sheena Bora case probe officer was murdered in Mumbai

"The Jodhpur police was informed of his arrival. They suspected he would check into a hotel. The cops passed on a message on the centralized control room and while checking the hotels, they found that Siddhant had booked a room under his name after, which he was picked up on Thursday afternoon," said another police officer.

Following his detention, a team of Mumbai police, who had been camping in Rajasthan since Wednesday took his custody.

Court appearance today

DCP Rashmi Karandikar, Mumbai police spokesperson, said, "The teams working on the case managed to locate him and the team has taken his custody from Jodhpur police." Siddhant was expected to be brought to Mumbai on Thursday night and will be produced in a court on Friday.