Mumbai cop's son who killed his mother sent to police custody

The 19-year-old son Siddhant Ganore of a city police inspector, whose wife was found brutally murdered in their flat in suburban Santa Cruz on Tuesday night, was sent in police custody till June 2 by the Bandra court on Friday afternoon.

Siddhant was detained by the Jodhpur police on Thursday morning from Hotel Dhoom where he had checked in after being on the run after killing his mother Dipali using a kitchen knife. Following his detention the Mumbai police took his custody and was brought to Mumbai on Friday morning by a flight.

Arguing for his police custody, public prosecutor, Milind Nealikar said, "It's a cold blooded murder and a serious offence. The accused has killed his mother by stabbing her 9 times. It is necessary to interrogate him and police custody is needed."

Siddhant had told the Jodhpur police on Thursday that he was angry with his mother for quite sometime as she used to constantly ask him for his F.Y B.Sc marksheet. She also reportedly used to force him to take her along to her college to enquire about his marks. A similar quarrel happened on Tuesday after which he killed her.