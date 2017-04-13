Mumbai cop steals valuables worth Rs 10 lakh from police station, replaces them with imitation

Head constable of Kherwadi police has been suspended for stealing gold, silver and other items worth Rs 10 lakh while serving as the police station's cashier



Between 2013 and 2014, head constable of the Kherwadi police station, Yashwant Vitthoba Teli was assigned the job of cashier and storekeeper

Here’s what happens when law enforcement becomes the lawbreaker. In a case that is one part ingenious and one part sheer outrageous, mid-day has learnt that the a head constable attached with the Kherwadi police station was booked, arrested and suspended last month after it was discovered that while serving as cashier and storekeeper at the station, he allegedly stole gold, silver and other items worth Rs 10 lakh seized in several criminal cases and replaced them with imitations.

Also read - Mumbai crime: Constable's wife steals gold worth Rs 4L from cop's house



He, however, discovered that he could simply replace the seized jewellery and other items, worth Rs 10 lakh and replace them with imations that no one would notice

Snuck out gold

The constable, identified as Yashwant Vitthoba Teli, was booked last month by the Vakola police for cheating wherein the complaint against him alleges that while serving at the Kherwadi police station between 2013 and 2014, Teli snuck away gold and silver jewellery along with mobile phones and cash that amount to R10lakh. He would then fudge the entries in the register to dupe his seniors.



After the matter came to light, inquiry led to establishing Teli’s role. A complaint was then filed by inspector Rohit Khot and Teli was booked. Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

The matter came to light and after preliminary inquiry ascertained Teli’s role and inspector Rohit Khot of the Kherwadi police station lodged a case under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by an emoloyee), 420 (Cheating) and 201 (destruction of evidence). He was subsequently arrested in the case.

Joint commissioner of police (Law and order) Deven Bharti confirmed the development and said that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.

Not the first time

However, this is not the first such instance of cops raiding coffers. In July last year, police constable Ramzaan Tadvi allegedly escaped with Rs 18.45 lakh from the storeroom of Kurar police station. He was later caught from Jalgaon.

According to the police officials, Tadvi was transferred to Kurar police station from Borivli and given the responsibility of cashier. The theft only came to light because when the Kurar police were ordered by court to return R32,000 to a robbery victim, they discovered the money was all gone. Subsequently, a case was registered and he was nabbed.