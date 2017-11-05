Mumbai cops arrest man for overcharging for parking at Crawford Market

Taking action on errant parking lot operators, Mumbai police have arrested a staff of a parking lot operator for overcharging. A 32-year-old man, who had been to Crawford Market for shopping with his relatives, filed a complaint with Azad Maidan police against four people who charged him extra for car parking at the market. The cops have arrested one person while other three are absconding.



Samir Malvankar, a resident of Kurla, went to Crawford Market for shopping with his cousin Sohail Malvankar and his father in their Maruti Ertica car. Since they wanted to shop at Crawford Market, they went near the Zaffran Hotel to park their car. Samir asked a person there about the parking charges to which the person told him it would take Rs 100. He went further and there a person told him that parking is Rs 60 and extra Rs 40 to keep an eye on your car if you want to leave your keys as well.

Samir, without parking the car, went straight to the nearest Azad Maidan police and filed a complaint saying that he was being cheated by the person to pay extra for car parking at Crawford. Police went to the spot and arrested one person by the name Attaul Khan, 30, a resident of Byculla. The police have shown three absconding persons - Ayub, Aslam and an unidentified person. The cops produced Khan before the Holiday court at Esplanade. Khan was remanded to judicial custody.