Mumbai cops find a new solution to curb traffic snarls on WEH



The temporary pole placed by traffic cops along WEH

Mumbai traffic police have found a new solution to the regular traffic snarls on the Western Express Highway (WEH) during peak hours.

Every day, they plant temporary metal poles along the stretch between Goregaon to Kandivli to carve out a counter lane for motorists. The move comes in the wake of the severe damages caused to plastic bollards by vehicles when used for segregating roads to ease traffic movement.

"Our men install two to three-feet-long metal poles along the highway around 4 pm to make an alternate route for vehicles coming from the reverse side. These poles are removed after 9 pm," said DCP Sanjay Jadhav, Mumbai Traffic Police (Suburbs).

Traffic police sources informed that a police vehicle opens the lane every day at 4 pm. "This lane is meant for motorists heading straight to Borivli without taking any exits mid way. At the end of this lane, yellow-hued plastic barricades are placed to mark the route back on the north bound WEH lanes," an official said.



The development is significant as almost one-and-half lanes in the area are being used up for the Dahisar (E)-Andheri (E) Metro 7 project, which is expected to be ready by 2019.

Previously, traffic cops had tried using plastic bollards to demarcate different lanes. "We had to replace the bollards as motorists often trampled it in their hurry to reach their destinations," a traffic cop on WEH said.