Not all heroes wear a cap, but at least Mumbai's finest will finally get one that makes their job easier. After over a century of donning the blue Gandhi topi prescribed with their British-era uniform, city cops can finally sport brand new baseball caps introduced by the force.



The new caps are now available for purchase at police canteens; (right) the older design will also remain in service

The caps will not only shield the cops from the sun's glare, but will also serve to lift their morale. They are now available for purchase in the police canteen.

Designed by NID

The new cap is among nine different prototypes for the police uniform prepared by the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad. The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) had approached the institute in an effort to revamp the look and public impression of the Mumbai Police.

"We have developed nine prototypes for the uniform, including different gear such as cap, shirt, jacket, etc. NID has given some good options that are all-weather and trendy too," said Meeran Borwankar, Director General of BPRD.

Differing opinions

Mumbai Police had first distributed a few samples in the Local Arms branch in South Mumbai around two months ago. "We used it for civil duties. At least the new caps don't make us look like 'pandus'. It was a good experience, and we got good reactions from people as well," said a constable who used the cap during the pilot phase.

"This new cap has a visor to protect us from harsh sunlight when we are out on duty. The earlier cap did not protect us at all. It would also keep flying off when we were on the bike. Women too, will like this cap, as it has a gap for their ponytails," said another constable.

Not everyone is happy about the change, though. "The cap looks so casual; in fact, it won't make an impression on people at all. The earlier caps were foldable as well, so we could keep them in our pocket. Now we will have to carry the new caps," added another constable.

These caps are meant to be worn only by cops in full uniform, particularly during postings on bandobast and similar duties. The top cop has assured the force, however, that the cap is absolutely optional. Those who prefer the older caps can continue to use them.

It's optional, says CP

"We have introduced this cap for the convenience of the constabulary. Many times, cops couldn't use the older cap on the bike. Female staffers also found it a bit uncomfortable. This new cap will give them comfort and convenience. But, it will not replace the old cap, the new cap is totally optional," said Dattatray Padsalgikar, Commissioner of Police.

Rs 72.92

Cost of each cap