Mumbai Police lookout for woman who stole from Amy Billimoria's store

Cops are trying to trace a designer bag-flaunting woman, who stole a pair of earrings from fashion designer Amy Billimoria's showroom

The unidentified woman seen at the store on Tuesday afternoon

The police are on the lookout for a middle-aged woman, allegedly working with an international airline, who stole a pair of exquisite earrings worth Rs 25,000, from renowned fashion designer Amy Billimoria's Juhu showroom.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the staff at Billimoria was doing an inventory of the items, before opening the store.

A review of the CCTV footage from the previous day, showed an unidentified woman browsing through clothes in the bridal section of the shop, even as a member of the staff helped her pick out her clothes. The minute the assistant walked away, the woman made a quick stop at the jewellery shelf, picked up a pair of earrings and dropped it into her bag. She finally left the store without buying anything.

"The woman first asked to see some sarees, and when she saw that no other customer was around, she asked the assistant to get her a blouse as well. That's when she stole the earrings," said Billimoria, who was in the store at the time of the incident.

The designer said that it's likely that this wasn't the first time the shoplifter had visited her store. "She looks very familiar, and she picked out the earrings with quick precision. She [the shoplifter] had a Michael Kors bag on her and looked like she came from an affluent family," said Billimoria.

Amy Billimoria, fashion designer

After Billimoria shared the CCTV footage on her Facebook page, a well-known Bollywood celebrity pointed out that the woman who committed the theft was someone who flew with an international airline.

The designer visited the Santacruz police station last evening and an FIR will be lodged today.

When contacted, Aarti Gaware, sub-inspector, Santacruz police station said, "Yes, she visited the police station to lodge an FIR, but decided to come today morning. We will know which sections to apply once the FIR is filed."