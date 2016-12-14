Mumbai cops want help identifying key suspect in top Bandra paanwala's son's murder

Mumbai police circulating CCTV grabs of man they claim is key suspect in murder of Bandra's famous paanwala, Munna Chaurasia's son Nikunj, whose battered body was found in Nov near the Ghodbunder creek

CCTV footage shows the unidentified suspect at a wine shop in Bandra, moments after he was seen speaking to Nikunj on a nearby street

Seventeen days after the semi-nude body of 23-year-old Nikunj, son of Bandra’s famous paanwala Munna Chaurasia, was found in the creek near Godhbunder Road in Thane, the prime suspect in the case continues to remain absconding.

Unable to make any headway in the case, the Kashimira police has circulated CCTV footage from near Bandra (West) station, where the suspect, who is yet to be identified, was seen speaking to Nikunj, just hours before the latter’s murder. “We have considered him as a prime suspect since he was the last person Nikunj spoke to before he went missing. The suspect is also absconding ever since the body was found,” said a police officer from Thane police.

The CCTV footage shows the unidentified suspect talking to Nikunj on a road near Bandra station. After Nikunj walks away, the suspect is seen heading to a wine shop to buy alcohol. The police also managed to trace the suspect’s cellphone number after checking Nikunj’s call records. “But, his phone has been switched off since the day of the murder,” the police said.

Nikunj Chaurasia

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Top Bandra paanwala's son kidnapped, killed 2 days before birthday

To solve the murder case the Thane rural police has been working closely with the Bandra police and the Mumbai crime branch.

The Thane crime branch is also conducting a parallel probe in the matter, sources said. “We have circulated the CCTV footage at all police stations to nab the suspect as soon as possible,” Vilas Sanap, senior police inspector of Kashimira police station said.

Nikunj had gone missing on November 23 just two days before his 24th birthday. The Thane rural police later recovered his body.