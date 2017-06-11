Mumbai couple commit suicide by hanging themselves from a tree



Representation pic

A couple committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in Adiwasipada, Kandivli East, last night. No suicide note was recovered from either the spot or their house.

Police sources said the bodies of Krishna Laxman Varke (35) and wife Neelam Bhoir (21), residents of Adiwasipada, were spotted by the latter's cousin.

The couple had married two years ago and have two children.

Bhoir had lost a leg in an accident a few months ago and was confined to the bed. Varke worked as a gardener in Lokhandwala.

An accidental death report was registered and the bodies were sent for autopsies, said Dilip Yadav, senior inspector of Samtanagar police station.