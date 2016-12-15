Mumbai: Woman drugs 65-year-old waiting for eye test at Nair Hospital with sedative-laced tea

The woman walked away with valuables of the patient. The police said the victim was left lying outside the OPD of Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central in an unconscious state for an entire day



Dharavi resident Kantabai Selekar (65) reaches Nair hospital OPD for her eye treatment, where she is told to wait, saying it will happen at 4 pm. Illustration/Uday Mohite

Some people just don’t have a heart, for example, conmen duping patients.

Recently, a woman walked away with valuables of a 65-year-old patient after giving her a sedative-laced tea when the latter was waiting for her eye treatment at Nair hospital in Mumbai Central. The police said the victim was left lying outside the OPD in an unconscious state for an entire day. When she came to, she realised that her valuables had been stolen, after which an FIR was registered at Agripada police station.

Also Read: 71-yr-old drugged with sleeping pills, robbed by maid



As she is waiting, the accused, pretending to have an eye check-up, sits next to her and strikes up a conversation

A fishy tea

As per the statement given by the victim, Kantabai Selekar, a resident at Dharavi, on the morning of December 6, she had visited Nair hospital for her eye treatment. She was waiting outside the OPD on the ground floor, when the doctor told her to go on the second floor for an eye test, saying it would happen at 4 pm.



The unidentified woman, after talking with the elderly woman for an hour and befriending her, offers her sedative-laced tea

As she was waiting, at 12 pm, an unidentified woman in her 50s sat next to her and, by way of conversation, told her that she come for an eye check-up too.

Selekar, in her statement, said, “After talking for almost an hour, the accused offered tea to me. After I drank it, she told me to take rest on the katta till 4 pm; soon, I lost consciousness. I woke up the next day at — and I found that my mangalsutra and earrings were missing.”



The accused tells Selekar to take rest until it’s time for the test, and makes away with her valuables as soon as she falls unconscious

A completely shaken Selekar then went home first and later, the next day, to the Agripada police station to lodge a formal complaint.

Hunt on for woman

An officer said, “When she came, her throat had turned black; she was even not able to sit properly. We took her statement and allowed her to go home. We sent her blood sample to the Kalina forensic lab to find out what chemical was mixed in the tea.”

The police have taken statements of several people and are scanning footage from CCTVs set up in the hospital, in order to prepare a sketch of the accused with Selekar’s help.

“After getting the complaint, we registered a case against an unknown woman under sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is on,” said Ajay Patankar, assistant police commissioner.