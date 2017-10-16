When his doorbell rang around 2 pm on October 10, a chartered accountant from Sion, Chintan Shah, was not aware of what awaited him. When he opened the door, a youth posing as a courier boy, asked him for help to locate an address.

Just when Shah decided to help him, the youth took out a bottle from his pocket and sprayed some liquid on his face, which made him unconscious. However, when he returned to his senses, Shah noticed that his entire house was in a mess and jewellery worth '9 lakh missing.

Speaking to mid-day, an officer from Sion police station said, "We received a complaint regarding the incident on October 10, after which we registered a case under sections 419 and 380 of IPC. We are interrogating the security guard of the building. We are also scanning the CCTV footages of the society."

When asked about the incident, Shah said, "Only one person was there when I opened the door. I don't remember what happened after that. My health has been deteriorating since the incident took place. Currently I am undergoing treatment."

