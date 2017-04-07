Mumbai Crime: 'Fake cops' dupe woman in Kandivli; steal her Rs 1.74 lakh gold chain

An elderly homemaker was duped by three men posing as policemen in Kandivli, who made away with her gold mangalsutra, which was worth Rs 1.74 lakh. According to a report by The Times of India, the woman was on her way to a hospital when the incident occurred.

60-year-old Kandivli resident Rajmal Swamy was on her way to a medical centre to show her X-Rays, when she was approached by the three accused at SV Road about 12:00 PM.

According to Kandivli police sources, one of them reached her first while she was near Poisar Masjid and identified himself as a police officer in plainclothes. He was accompanied by two aides and asked her to remove her jewellery and hand it over as there are several theft-related crimes happening in Mumbai.

Obeying them, Rajmal Swamy removed the gold she was wearing and wrapped it in a handkerchief. She realised that the kerchief was empty after walking for a few metres and couldn't not find the trio. Police are studying CCTV footage from the area in order to identify the three accused.

The three have been booked under the Indian Penal Code sections for cheating and impersonation.