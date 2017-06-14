Mumbai Crime: 'Insurance' conmen dupe 72-year-old of Rs 50 lakh over 4 years



In the latest case of cyber fraud, a 72-year-old Borivli resident was duped to the tune of nearly Rs 50 lakh by fraudsters, who lured him into claiming Rs 70 lakh for the premium of multiple life insurance policies he'd cancelled as well as of a policy that didn't have a claimant. An FIR in the matter was registered nearly 10 days ago.

The police suspect a fully professional gang is behind the con, as 10 different people spoke to the victim in the last four years.

The complainant told the cops that he had taken a few policies from various companies four years ago. But after paying the first premium for them, he lost interest and cancelled the policies.

No complaints

A few months later, he received a call from one of the accused posing as an official from Bima Lokpal in New Delhi, who said that the department received complaints from him against the insurance companies whose policies he had cancelled.

The complainant told the person he'd not made any complaint.

The person then made an offer to him, claiming he would get all of the premium money he'd deposited in the policies as well as money from another policy that didn't have a claimant.

Fell for con

"The accused lured the senior citizen by quoting the huge amount money and managed to convince him that the procedure will be done legally. The complainant fell for their con and since 2013, transferred money to multiple bank accounts for various departmental procedures," said a police source.

One of the accused posed as an official from the finance department of the central government, the source added. The complainant had submitted banking details of the transactions, but investigators suspect those accounts and phone numbers were taken on bogus documents in different states. An FIR was registered against Atul Saxena, Gunjan Sharma, Vijay Kumar, AK Behra, Neha Sharma, Geeta Mehta, Manmeet Singh, Shaiknak Desai, Rahul Roy and Jorisingh Khushva under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.