Mumbai Crime: 'Jealous' Pakistani stabbed 'alcoholic' girlfriend to death in Ulhasnagar

The Ulhasnagar police solve mystery surrounding discovery of 26-year-old woman's body in a playground with arrest of Pakistani national. The two had been living together for almost two years; jealousy has emerged as motive for the crime



Vandana Jagtap who was murdered and (right) Suraj Shijanani, the Pak national Vandana was living in with

The Ulhasnagar police have solved the mystery surrounding the discovery of the body of a 26-year-old woman in a playground, with the arrest of a Pakistani national. The police said the woman was in a live-in relationship with the man. who has been living in the country for the past five years.

On February 27, the Ulhasnagar police had found the body of Vandana Jagtap at the Gol Maidan. She had been stabbed several times.

"We later found out that Vandana has two children, a seven-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son. She had been married to one Deepak Jagtap, but as they did not get along, she moved in with Suraj Shijanani one-and-a-half years ago," said Shakil Shaikh, senior inspector of Ulhasnagar police station.

The police also learnt that Shijanani had gone missing ever since the murder. On Saturday morning, the cops got a tip-off that Shijanani was planning to flee and caught him from Ulhasnagar station.

"He has confessed that he killed Vandana as he suspected she was being unfaithful to him and also because she used to harass him for money as she was an alcoholic," said Shaikh.