Mumbai crime: 'Proclaimed offender' notice pasted at Mamta Kulkarni's house

Mamta Kulkarni and Vicky Goswami

The crime branch of Thane police, which is investigating an international ephedrine supply racket, on Friday issued a notice of 'declared proclaimed offender' to former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni and her partner and drug lord Vicky Goswami.

A team of crime branch officials went to Kulkarni's house at Sky Enclave in Versova, suburban Mumbai, and pasted a notice on the door as the actress' whereabouts are not known.

Similar notice was pasted at Goswami's residence in Ahmedabad, said assistant police commissioner Bharat Shelke, the chief investigating officer.

"If both the accused fail to remain present before Thane police within the given period, we will start the process of seizing their properties with court's permission," Shelke told PTI.

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court recently declared Kulkarni and Goswami as proclaimed offenders and ordered attachment of their properties.

Crime branch of Thane police had raided Avon Lifesciences in Solapur in western Maharashtra last year and seized around 18.5 tonne of ephedrine worth Rs 2,000 crore.

According to the police, the ephedrine was being diverted to a Kenya-based drug cartel headed by Goswami where it was used to make the party-drug methamphetamine.

Police have arrested over a dozen people in the case so far.

According to the police, Mamta's whereabouts are not known, whereas Goswami was taken into custody by the US law enforcement agencies some months ago.