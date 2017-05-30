Mumbai Crime: 'Promising' con woman cheats people of Rs 75 lakh

If ever a book on how to con people were to be written, Dipti Mulik could do it.

Mulik (31), recently arrested by Bhandup police, has conned people by promising to get them four wheelers at a cheaper rate, by claiming to provide MHADA flats at a cheaper rate, and even by ensuring them jobs in the BMC. Police arrested her on the complaint of one Vikrant Pednekar, whom she conned by assuring a car for a better deal. Police said she has duped nearly a dozen people of Rs 75 lakh this way.

Also read - Mumbai: Woman who posed as bank manager to con people arrested

Believing the con

Pednekar was introduced to Mulik in February 2016. According to police, Pednekar wanted to buy a Honda City. Mulik allegedly told him that as she had contacts and she could get the car for him for R6 lakh against the market price of Rs 11 lakh.

Also read - Mumbai: Woman who earned Rs 18,000 owns 6 houses, 4 cars!

"Pednekar gave her cash. and Mulik promised to deliver the car by May 2016. But she failed," said an officer from Bhandup police.

The realisation

Pednekar realised that she had similarly duped many people including the person who had introduced him to her. Advocate Suryakant Pujari said, "Over a dozen people fell for her con."

The police probe also revealed that when victims demand their money back, she threatened to commit suicide to get them booked in a police case.

Also read: Conwoman hugs, kisses bizman, makes away with gold chain worth Rs 75,000

Previously, she was arrested in 2010 for cheating nearly 35 people of Rs 18 lakh, by promising jobs in BMC.

She has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.