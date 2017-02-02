Mumbai Crime: 10 kg marijuana seized at MDL gates



Representational picture

10 kilograms of Marijuana (ganja) worth Rs 5 lakh were seized from outside Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) gates in Mumbai, by CISF personnel on Wednesday

Media reports quoted officials as saying that at around 7:00 am yesterday the workers were entering MDL as part of their shifts. An on-duty CISF jawan, however, found something suspicious one.

The person, who has been identified as Mohan R from Karnataka, was frisked away by CISF. 10kgs of Marijuana was found in two bags in his possession.

Reports further added that when Mohan was being probed his mobile kept ringing. Apparently, ones who wanted the drugs were calling him.

Security officials then asked the accused to pretend as if everything was normal, and wait for the customers. As a result of the same, three more were held.

The four were handed over by CISF to the anti-narcotics department.