Mumbai Crime: 110 kg cannabis seized, five men and one woman arrested

ANC arrests six from a Bihar family just before Mankhurd octroi post as they were shifting the consignment from their car to a taxi



Around 110 kg of cannabis worth Rs 22 lakh, suspected to fund the Naxal movement, was seized by Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) when it was on its way to the city. The ANC has arrested five men and one woman, and detained a 15-year-old girl.

The trap

On Sunday, the ANC got information about a group of traffickers on its way to Mumbai in a car with a Bihar number plate and swung into action.

Officers disguised themselves as Biharis and waited at the Mankhurd octroi post on Sunday night.

At around 7 am, a Bihar state-registered Bolero came near the post. Officers saw a black-and-yellow taxi pull up and the occupants of the car started shifting items into the cab. The officers then swooped in.

The police found that the gang consisted of a family - father, mother, and their daughter - and three others.



Across states

The family hails from Bihar. They drove till AP, where they loaded some quantity of the drug, then drove further till Gabjam district in Odisha, where more cannabis was taken and the others joined. The police seized the car as well as the taxi. According to ANC sources, the smugglers were well aware that a car having Bihar registration would get stopped for a check somewhere or the other, and hence, they were shifting the consignment to the Maharashtra-registered taxi before passing the octroi post.

Deputy commissioner of police Shivdeep Lande told mid-day, "We have arrested the six and detained the minor. Further investigations are on."