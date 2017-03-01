Mumbai Crime: 12-year-old sexually assaulted by 10 friends



Representational Image

Innocent childhood friendship turned into something poisonous for a 12-year-old boy in Andheri who was sexually assaulted by 10 of his friends - all aged between 11 and 13 - repeatedly over a period of eight months. All 10 culprits were booked for the crime yesterday and sent to the children's correction home in Dongri.

The survivor and his friends all live in the same neighbourhood and studied at the same school. The sexual abuse came to light after one of the boys' mother discovered that they had all been exploiting the victim.

The boy was first sexually assaulted over eight months ago, while he was out playing with his friends. The first time, it was two friends who abused him and warned him not to tell anyone. However, they told the rest of the group what they had done, after which the others began to take turns abusing the survivor.

They told the boy that they had made a video of the act and would share it on social media if he refused to fulfil their demands, said police sources. He kept quiet until last week, when one of the culprits was caught with excess cash on him. Questioned by his mother, the accused said the victim had given him the money. When she asked him why, he could not give a satisfactory answer, so she took him to the survivor's home and confronted both kids in the presence of the survivor's mother.

The victim then revealed the ordeal he had been subjected to. He was taken for a medical examination. Senior police inspector of Andheri police station, Pandit Thorat, confirmed that an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.