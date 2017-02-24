Mumbai Crime: 150 kg ganja seized from luxury car in Kashimira



Representational picture

A huge consignment of marijuana (ganja) that was being smuggled into Mumbai in a high-end luxury car in Kashimira was seized on Thursday. The same was done following vigilance in the region by Thane (rural) SP Mahesh Patil.

A report in The Free Press Journal said that, cops spotted a suspiciously parked Ford Fiesta car on the service road near the Dahisar check point. After this, an on-duty patrolling unit decided to check on the vehicle.

The report added that after seeing the police, the car driver tried to flee from the spot. But, cops chased the car and also alerted the traffic department, who barricaded the road ahead. On coming to know that he was in the cop net, the driver abandoned the car and fled.

Police then searched the vehicle and found 150 kilograms ganja, packed in small quantities, and stashed in the boot of the car, which had an Andhra Pradesh registration number.

“Apart from the narcotic consignment valued at Rs 9 lakh, we have also recovered two more number plates from the car. Efforts were on track the owner of the car and nab the peddlers,” said Senior Police Inspector R K Jadhav told the paper.

A case under the sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered.